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St George student excels in NCC national camp selections

  • Created On:  31 March 2026 11:32 AM IST
St George student excels in NCC national camp selections
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Karimnagar: A student of St. George International School (CBSE), Karimnagar, achieved success in the NCC Girls Trekking National Camp selections held at Alphores School. Samyuktha Reddy, an 8th class NCC cadet, secured second place with an impressive performance.

With this achievement, she has been selected to participate in the All India Girls Tamil Nadu Trekking Camp scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 13, 2026. Another student, Sahasra, also took part in the selections.

Chairman Dr P. Fathima Reddy congratulated NCC caretaker Ms Divya, Mr Raju, the student Samyuktha Reddy, and appreciated the parents for their encouragement and support.

Tags

NCC Girls Trekking CampSamyuktha ReddyKarimnagar Student AchievementCBSE SchoolAll India NCC Camp
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