Advanced operation theatre soon at DHH

Vizianagaram: An Advanced Operation Theatre complex will be launched in District Headquarters Hospital, Vizianagaram which will be converted into teaching hospital. Jana Kalyan Samakhya (JKS) a Parvathipuram based NGO in association with United Way, Hyderabad and United Way, Mumbai is setting up a Modular Operation Theatre Complex as part of CSR Activity with an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crores.

Facilities like C- Arm, Laparoscopic Analyzer, Two Ultrasonic Scanners and Advanced Life Support Ambulance will be provided to District Hospital by these NGOs. District Collector A Suryakumari on Saturday visited the Hospital and inspected the progress of works and fixing of medical equipment in the Operation Theatre. DCHS Dr G Nagabhushan Rao, Superintendent Dr Seetharamaraju and others accompanied the collector during the visit.