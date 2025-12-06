Advocate moves HC for women’s quota in Bar Assn elections

Vijayawada: Senior advocate Thota Sunitha filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking 33 per cent reservation for women advocates in the upcoming elections of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association.

In her petition — naming the association’s president, secretary and executive committee members as respondents—she noted that the 106th Constitutional Amendment provides for one-third reservation for women from local bodies up to Parliament.

She further pointed out that the Supreme Court, in May last year, directed all Supreme Court Bar/Advocates’ Associations to implement 1/3rd reservation for women, and urged that similar directions be issued to the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association.

Justice Gannamaneni Rama Krishna Prasad admitted the petition and issued notices to the Association on Monday. The matter has been posted to Wednesday for further hearing. Thota Sunitha appeared in person as the petitioner.