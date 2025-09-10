Advocate Shyam Prasad strongly condemns Westside’s refusal to provide carry bag, calls It "Consumer Exploitation"

Kurnool: A tense situation unfolded at Westside, a popular retail outlet in Kurnool town, when Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate M. Shyam Prasad and his family were denied a carry bag after purchasing clothes worth several thousand rupees.

According to Advocate Shyam Prasad, the incident occurred when his family visited the store to shop for festive clothing on Tuesday late evening. After billing, the staff categorically refused to provide a carry bag, leaving the family struggling to carry multiple clothing items in their hands. Shockingly, there was no prior notice displayed at the store entrance or billing counter informing customers that carry bags would not be provided.

“Violation of Consumer Rights,” Says Advocate

Deeply upset by the experience, Advocate Shyam Prasad strongly condemned the management’s conduct, calling it a gross violation of consumer rights and an unfair trade practice.

“This is outright exploitation,” he said in a strong statement to "The Hans India". “When a customer spends their hard-earned money, it is the duty of the shop to ensure basic facilities, including providing a bag to carry purchased goods. There was no prior intimation about the denial of carry bags. Forcing customers to carry items in their hands without warning is unacceptable and illegal.”

He further stated that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, clearly defines such behavior as deficiency in service. “A store cannot simply refuse to provide a carry bag after the purchase is made. If they intend to charge or deny bags, they must display a clear and prominent notice at the entrance. In this case, no such notice was found. This is a classic example of high-handedness by big retail chains.”

Witnesses at the scene reported that the family was visibly uncomfortable as they attempted to manage the purchased items without a bag. Several other shoppers also expressed frustration, claiming they too had faced similar experiences at the same outlet.

“We were never told in advance that carry bags would not be given,” said a fellow customer. “It feels like these stores are cutting costs at the expense of customer convenience. They are making profits from us and still denying basic service.”

Advocate Shyam Prasad revealed that he is considering legal action against Westside and similar retail chains to protect consumer interests. “This is not just about my family’s experience,” he emphasized.

“If such practices continue unchecked, every shopper will suffer. I will take this matter to the Consumer Commission and, if necessary, the High Court. Malls and big brands cannot treat consumers with contempt.”

He urged shoppers to document incidents by saving bills, photographing signboards, and filing formal complaints when denied basic services like carry bags.

Consumer rights activists across Andhra Pradesh have been voicing concerns over increasingly aggressive practices by malls and large retail outlets, including hidden charges and refusal to provide essential services.

Legal experts point out that lack of transparency and failure to display mandatory notices about charges or services directly violates the Consumer Protection Act and could result in fines and compensation orders.

The incident has sparked widespread debate among consumers and may soon lead to a larger legal campaign aimed at restoring transparency and dignity in retail practices.







