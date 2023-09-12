Advocates of N Chandrababu Naidu filed a key petition in the high court

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking quashing the FIR which was registered against former Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu in the skill development scam case, counsel of the TDP Supremo has filed a review petition along with quash petition in the state high court. The review petition will be heard tomorrow and prayed before AP high court 4th judge Justice Srinivas Reddy.

The lawyers narrated in that petition that the case was filed against only for political grudge. The lawyers also challenged the remand of Chandrababu Naidu in the petition by citing section 17 a which necessitates the governor's permission for arresting a public representative. Since N Chandrababu Naidu arrest and remand, it was the first and key petition which has been filed in the high court.

So far many petitions have been filed before Vijayawada ACB Court. On the other hand, as per the latest information, the verdict on the Chandrababu’s house custody petition will be pronounced at 4pm Today. Arguments over N Chandrababu Naidu's house custody petitions culminated yesterday.