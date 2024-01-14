Afraid of losing polls, Jagan changing candidates: TDP

Guntakal (Anantapur): ‘Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is changing MLA candidates in the constituency as he is afraid of losing the next elections,’ stated TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy. That’s the reason Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy joined the Congress and cricket player Ambati Rayudu joined Jana Sena party, he pointed out.

Speaking with reporters here on Saturday, Jeevananda Reddy alleged that people have been facing severe problems due to high prices after the YSRCP came to power in the State. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was oppressing all those, who raise voice against him. It’s atrocious imposing ESMA on Anganwadi employees, who have been doing protest demanding salary hike, he criticised, adding that people were fed up with the YSRCP regime and will teach a befitting lesson in the next elections.