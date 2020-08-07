After Chiranjeevi, AP BJP president Somu Veerraju meets Pawan Kalyan, what's up?

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at latter's house on Friday band termed it as a courtesy call. In this backdrop, Pawan Kalyan congratulated Somu Veerraju on taking over the reins of the state BJP as the new president and honoured with a shawl. It is a known fact that BJP and Jana Sena parties have joined the hands to move forward together and fight on public issues.

On the other hand Somu Veerraju met megastar Chiranjeevi on Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad. On the occasion, the megastar congratulated Somu Weeraraj, the newly-appointed AP BJP president. Chiranjeevi was honored with garlands and shawls. He suggested working with his younger brother Pawan Kalyan to find a solution to the public problem. He said that the BJP and Jana Sena parties would work together to come to power.

Somu Veerraju has been appointed as the AP president to replace Lakshminarayana. He also went to Delhi and met the party top brass and asserted that he would strive hard to strengthen the party by 2024 elections. After taking charge of the party,l as a president, he is meeting celebrities. It is in this backdrope, he met megastar Chiranjeevi and Jana Sena as a courtesy call.

However, with the latest meeting with two Kapu community leaders, there has been speculation that the BJP is banking on the Kapu cards for the upcoming elections whatsoever it may be. It remains to be seen whether Somu Veerraju would meet other leaders as well. On the other hand, it seems Somu Veerraju is going accordingly with the plan of action designed by the top brass to make its impact in Andhra Pradesh