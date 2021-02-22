Agiripalli: NRI Institute of Technology faculty awarded doctorate

Agiripalli (Krishna district): R Sunitha, Associate Professor of the ECE department in the NRI Institute of Technology has been awarded doctorate by KL Deemed University for her thesis on 'Computer vision-based 2D, 3D Indian Sign Language Recognition' under the guidance of Dr Suman Maloji, according to college committee chairman Dr Venkata Rao.

College principal Dr Naga Bhaskar congratulated R Sunitha for obtaining the doctorate.

Sunitha said that she had been working in the Institute as the Associate Professor and the Convener of Women Protection Cell for the last ten years. She said that she was happy to be awarded the doctorate.

Heads of various departments, the faculty and others congratulated the Associate Professor, said Dr NV Surendra Babu, director of placements of the Institute.