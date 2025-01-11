  • Menu
AGPL bags environmental champion award

AGPL bags environmental champion award
Highlights

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited officials receiving the ‘Environmental Excellence Champion Award’ in Kolkata.

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) bagged ‘Environmental Excellence Champion Award’ at the 18th Environment Partnership Summit held in Kolkata.

This recognition underscores the port’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, environmental conservation, and responsible infrastructure development.

The port has implemented groundbreaking initiatives to reduce its ecological footprint, setting benchmarks in operational excellence and environmental stewardship. The port actively engages with local communities to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Management said, “This award recognition reflects our entire team’s dedication and hard work in ensuring that our operations are conducted with the utmost respect for the environment. We remain committed to continuously improving our environmental performance and setting new benchmarks for sustainable port operations in India.”

