Agri allied departments must remain accessible to farmers: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Thursday directed officials of agriculture and allied departments to remain accessible to farmers and ensure that all schemes under their purview are effectively communicated at the grassroots level. He chaired a review meeting with department officials at the Mini Conference Hall in Anantapur Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector instructed officials to monitor urea distribution closely, ensuring parity between online IFMS portal records and physical stocks. He emphasized timely supply wherever required and ordered a special drive with daily reports until next Wednesday. He also called for “Urea Outreach Campaigns” to increase farmer participation. Anand stressed the need to complete pending eKYC and NPCI linkages under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme and to promote awareness of departmental schemes under the Polam Pilustondi programme. With maize and groundnut harvests underway, he directed marketing officials to update prices promptly on the CM App. He urged completion of pending targets under the MIDH scheme, collaboration between horticulture and marketing departments, and linking farmers with private dealers.

Officials were also asked to focus on oil palm plantations, bamboo mission targets, sericulture planning, and training for field staff on outreach activities. The Collector highlighted the need for transparent issuance of Kisan Credit Cards, completion of pending MPFC godowns, and licensing for 58 PACS units.