Agri, horticulture varsities’ merger opposed

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to reconsider the proposed merger of the agriculture and horticulture universities in the state.

In a formal representation, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar emphasised the crucial role that both agriculture and horticulture universities play in advancing the state’s agrarian economy.

Recognising their distinct contributions, they strongly advocated for retaining their independent status to ensure specialised research, focused education, and sector-specific innovation. The office-bearers of the AP Chambers stated that agriculture and horticulture are two distinct disciplines, each with unique challenges and opportunities.

While agriculture focuses on crop production, soil management, and food security, horticulture specialises in high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, spices, and floriculture, which significantly contribute to exports and rural employment.

They opined that maintaining separate universities allows for focused research and innovation, specialised education and training, effective farmer outreach programmes, better funding and industry collaboration, and support for the government’s vision for agri-based growth.

The food processing sector, a key driver of economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, has benefited immensely from dedicated research and support from horticulture-focused institutions. Over the past 7-8 years, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India’s horticulture hub, ranking No 1 in fruit production and No 2 in vegetable exports. With the launch of the Food Processing Policy 2024-29, the state has reinforced its commitment to horticulture-based industries, value addition, and export promotion.

They mentioned that retaining the independent status of both universities aligns with this vision and will further enhance the state’s leadership in the agribusiness sector. They strongly urged the State government to retain the independent status of Agriculture and Horticulture Universities for the sustained growth of farmers, agripreneurs, and allied industries.