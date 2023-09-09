Agri sector in crisis: Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: Agricultural sector in the State is in crisis due to the manipulations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who does not have any knowledge about agriculture, criticised TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The Yuva Galam padayatra entered Razole constituency under the erstwhile East Godavari district on Friday from Palakollu constituency via Chinchinada Bridge. Party leaders and activists led by former Minister and party Razole in-charge Gollapalli Surya Rao, extended a warm welcome to Lokesh. People welcomed the leader by showering flowers and huge garlands.

The people of Dindi and Sivakoti villages met Lokesh and told their issues. Sivakoti villagers said that the government is not buying paddy and they are not getting reasonable price for their produce. Paddy and coconut farmers face financial losses.

Farmers said that due to non-removal of silt, floodwater in the fields is not going out. Aqua farmers complained that they are losing money due to increase in electricity charges. Lokesh assured them that they will be provided good prices for coconut and paddy and will support Aqua farmers by giving electricity subsidies.

Locals said that 200 families depend on Dindi sand reach and adequate rewards were not given to the boatmen for their hard work. They demanded reduction of sand rate and the boatmen should be given suitable wages. They explained to Lokesh that illegal mining was going on at Dindi check-post. Lokesh criticised that sand and land mafias led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are still going on. About 40 lakh workers have lost their jobs due to sand mafia, he alleged. A tractor sand cost has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,500. He assured them that when the TDP government comes to power, sand will be made available to common people and illegal mining will be stopped.