Agriculture dept using drones extensively in flood relief activities

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu going on a boat to the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on Sunday
Highlights

  • The agriculture officials supplied food and water to 1.2 lakh people using 176 drones
  • The department has also been using 50 drones for survey in flood-affected areas 

Vijayawada: Taking a cue from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over using the services of drones in inaccessible flood affected areas, the officials of agriculture department led by Minister K Atchannaidu have been utilising the services of drones to supply food and water in submerged areas in Vijayawada city.

Minister for Agriculture Atchannaidu has been using drones to supply food to flood victims. The Minister assisted by Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, director S Dilli Rao and Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Director of Research Dr Satyanarayana along with other team members have been using the drones extensively in flood relief operations.

The minister also accompanied Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the flood-affected areas and explained the flood devastation and relief measures being taken up using modern drone technology.

The agriculture officials supplied food and water to 1.2 lakh people using 176 drones. In addition, the department has been using 50 drones for survey in flood-affected areas and 11 drones for spraying operations to prevent diseases.

