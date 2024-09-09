Live
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
- Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation
- Dr Bindu Menon Foundation celebrates 11th anniv
- JAIN Launchpad joins forces with K’taka govt to accelerate startup growth
Just In
Agriculture dept using drones extensively in flood relief activities
- The agriculture officials supplied food and water to 1.2 lakh people using 176 drones
- The department has also been using 50 drones for survey in flood-affected areas
Vijayawada: Taking a cue from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over using the services of drones in inaccessible flood affected areas, the officials of agriculture department led by Minister K Atchannaidu have been utilising the services of drones to supply food and water in submerged areas in Vijayawada city.
Minister for Agriculture Atchannaidu has been using drones to supply food to flood victims. The Minister assisted by Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, director S Dilli Rao and Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Director of Research Dr Satyanarayana along with other team members have been using the drones extensively in flood relief operations.
The minister also accompanied Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the flood-affected areas and explained the flood devastation and relief measures being taken up using modern drone technology.
The agriculture officials supplied food and water to 1.2 lakh people using 176 drones. In addition, the department has been using 50 drones for survey in flood-affected areas and 11 drones for spraying operations to prevent diseases.