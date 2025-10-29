Ahead of Cyclone Montha, SP urges public to stay vigilant

Anantapur: With the Montha cyclone affecting weather conditions across the region, Anantapur District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagadeesh appealed to the public to remain alert until the cyclone completely subsides.

Citing the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department, the SP stated that the district police, in coordination with the administration, are fully prepared for emergency response and rescue operations.

Special teams and a 24x7 control room have been set up to monitor the situation continuously.

The SP directed all police personnel across the district to maintain vigilance and initiate preventive measures.

Police have been instructed to deploy patrols at major lakes, streams, bridges, and check dams, and to alert residents in low-lying and riverbank areas of Hagari and Penna rivers to relocate to safer zones if necessary.

Drones have been readied to monitor flood-affected regions, road conditions, and stranded citizens. Coordination will be maintained with departments such as Revenue, R&B, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, and Electricity.

Citizens are advised to avoid standing under trees or engaging in farm work during lightning, and to refrain from swimming or fishing in overflowing streams.

The police have kept JCBs, raincoats, ropes, emergency lights, and power backups ready to handle debris clearance.

Residents are urged to immediately contact Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergencies. The SP emphasized that public cooperation and caution are vital to ensuring safety during the cyclone.