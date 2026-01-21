AHUDA VC bids farewell, felicitated

Anantapur: A warm felicitation ceremony was held at the AHUDA office on Tuesday in honour of Shiv Narayan Sharma, In-charge District Collector and Vice-Chairman of Anantapur Hindu Urban Development Authority (AHUDA), following his transfer.

AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, and officials participated in the event and paid rich tributes to Sharma’s service. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Varun said Sharma’s departure was unexpected and described his contributions as memorable.

He recalled working closely with the In-charge Collector since assuming charge as Chairman and said Sharma consistently stood in the forefront of public service.

He credited Sharma with playing a key role in AHUDA’s growth, strengthening the authority at the State level, and initiating steps to create a robust land bank.

Varun wished him greater success in his future assignments. Responding, Shiv Narayan Sharma expressed happiness over serving as AHUDA Vice-Chairman and thanked the Chairman, Secretary, officers, and staff for their wholehearted cooperation.

He noted that AHUDA had earlier functioned with limited staff and that new officials had joined over the past few months, enabling smoother administration. He urged the team to continue working diligently and to focus on clearing pending works. AHUDA Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted several initiatives undertaken during Sharma’s tenure, including administrative and revenue reforms, appointment of new staff, settlement of bills and arrears, creation of a land bank, and the launch of a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism that earned wide appreciation.

The Chairman, Secretary, and officials felicitated Shiv Narayan Sharma with a shawl and mementoes. Several engineers, officers, and staff members were present.