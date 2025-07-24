AI-based monitoring for BC hostels soon

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S Savitha announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will soon monitor Backward Classes (BC) hostels across the state to enhance accountability and service quality.

A dedicated mobile app is being developed for this purpose, she revealed during a review meeting with hostel welfare officers (HWOs) and BC welfare officers here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on hostel maintenance and government initiatives to improve student facilities. Minister Savitha emphasised the need for efficient hostel management and directed officials to complete student admissions by August 5.

She also addressed issues with the Facial Recognition-based Attendance System (FRS), instructing officers to report disruptions to higher authorities promptly. Highlighting the NDA government’s commitment, the minister noted that pending bills have been cleared swiftly.

She mandated that HWOs reside in hostels at night to ensure continuous monitoring and better care for students, urging them to treat students like their own children. Additionally, she has been conducting surprise inspections of BC hostels and MJP schools across various districts.

The minister instructed district BC welfare officers to conduct regular hostel visits, stay overnight when possible, and submit a tour diary to the state office by the 5th of each month.

She also announced that repair works in BC hostels, funded with Rs 13 crore, are underway. Toilets are being constructed using Swachhandhra Corporation funds, with all projects targeted for completion by August 30.

Officials were urged to submit bills promptly to expedite fund releases. To enhance health and safety, RO water plants and CCTV cameras will be installed in all BC hostels.

Chandrasekhar Raju, director of BC welfare, Madhavilatha, secretary of MJP schools, and other officials attended the meeting.