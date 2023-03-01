AIMTC demands reduction in third party insurance premium

All India Motor Transport Congress, which met in Bangalore on Sunday, demanded that the Central government introduce a one-time toll system, hike toll fee once in five years, remove outdated toll gates immediately and bring petrol and diesel within the purview of GST. It urged the Centre to reduce the third-party premium.





The AP Lorry Owners Association released a press statement to this effect here. They submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh. He assured that he will take steps to solve some problems. He presented awards set up in the name of South India Stars. AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswar Rao received the award.





Tamil Nadu State Transport Minister Siva Sankar, AIMTC president Amrutlal Madan, AIMTC chairman GR Shamugappa, South India Motor Transport Congress president P Gopal Naidu were present.











