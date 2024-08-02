Aithabathula makes a triumphant return

Rajamahendravaram: Aithabathula Ananda Rao, a prominent leader from the Dalit community and an Ambedkarist, has made significant strides in his political career with the TDP. Starting from local politics, he advanced to district levels before contesting his first election for the Amalapuram constituency in 2009. Despite his initial defeat, Ananda Rao’s persistence paid off as he contested four elections, winning two and losing two.

In the 2009 election, he ran for the Amalapuram SC seat as a TDP candidate but was defeated by Congress candidate Pinipe Viswaroop by a margin of 34737 votes. However, he turned the tables in 2014, securing his first term in the Assembly by defeating Viswaroop with a lead of 12,413 votes. The 2019 election saw another setback, with Ananda Rao losing to Viswaroop by 25,654 votes.

Undeterred, Ananda Rao made a remarkable comeback in the 2024 elections, triumphing over YSRCP candidate and Minister Pinipe Viswaroop. Born in 1969 in Amalapuram, he holds an MA and a BL from Andhra University. His political philosophy is rooted in accessibility and attentiveness to the people, likening his approach to that of a doctor meeting patients.

“I meet at least 200 people daily, just like a doctor meets patients in an OP”, he says, emphasising that an MLA’s role is to devote time to the public. Ananda Rao has a profound understanding of the issues faced by construction workers and others in the unorganised sector, effectively organising and addressing their concerns.