AIYF national conference to today

Tirupati: The 17th AIYF national conference will be conducted in Tirupati from May 15 to 18, in which delegates from 24 States in the country will participate, said AIYF National Secretary Turumalai Raman.

National leaders including CPI national Secretary Dr K Narayana, former AIYF National Secretary Raja, Secretary G Eswaraiah and others will address the delegates.

The four-day meeting will start with a rally from Nehru Municipal School ground to Indira Maidanam on Thursday. And later a public meeting will be held on Thursday.

The AIYF 17th national conference will discuss various issues facing the youth in the country including unemployment and stipend to unemployed youth, improvement of education and employment generation etc.

Turumalai Raman, Eswaraiah, Rama Naidu, Lenin Babu, Yugandar, Penchalaiah, Radha Krishna were present.