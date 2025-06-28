AKNU invites applications for PG admissions

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree announced that students, who have qualified in APPGCET, are invited to apply for Postgraduate (PG) courses offered by the university.

On Friday, the Vice-Chancellor unveiled the admissions brochure at her office, detailing various programmes and facilities available at AKNU.

The university offers PG courses across its campuses in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tadepalligudem, in disciplines such as Arts, Commerce, Science, and Technology. The V-C said that with the highest number of affiliated colleges in the united Godavari districts, AKNU stands as one of the largest state universities in Andhra Pradesh.

She emphasised the university’s student-friendly campus with a wide range of facilities, including experienced faculty, Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, separate hostels for men and women, Wi-Fi, health centre, bank, post office, NSS units, and sports amenities. The university, recognised by AICTE and NAAC, has also signed MoUs with several national and international institutions to promote academic and research excellence.

Admissions to all the courses available in various campuses of the university will be based on qualification in the state-conducted common entrance test. Eligible students admitted to the university’s campuses in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tadepalligudem will be entitled to government fee concessions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit www.aknu.edu.in or contact 7093008477 for more information. The admissions process is being overseen by Director of Admissions Prof P Umamaheswari Devi and Associate Director Dr N Sajana Raj.