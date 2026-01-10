  1. Home
Steel firms plan Rs 4K-cr IPO through next 12-18 months

New Delhi: Steel and steel-linked companies are gearing up to mobilise around Rs 4,000 crore through IPOs over the next 12-18 months, buoyed by the government's decision to impose a three-year safeguard duty on select flat steel imports, merchant bankers said.

The policy intervention follows a muted year for steel IPOs in 2025, when only a few mainboard listings came to market and several issues struggled to sustain post-listing performance. The safeguard duty, effective April 21, 2025, is expected to improve near-term pricing visibility for domestic producers by raising the landed cost of imports and reducing price undercutting.

