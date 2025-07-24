AKNU V-C honoured with Dr Subbakrishna Award

Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof S Prasanna Sree has been conferred the prestigious Dr R Subbakrishna Memorial Best Community Linguist Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the development of tribal languages and scripts in India. The award was presented virtually on Wednesday during a meeting held at the university’s video conference hall.

It was conferred as part of the International Conference on Population Education heldin Imphal (North), Manipur. The event was jointly organised by the Directorate of Regional Indian Languages and Research (DRILR), Manipur International University, and Apumba Irei Pakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS).

Prof Prasanna was lauded for her remarkable efforts in the preservation and revitalisation of endangered tribal languages, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and across India. University authorities, teaching, and non-teaching staff congratulated the Vice-Chancellor for bringing national recognition to AKNU and for her dedicated work in uplifting marginalised language communities.