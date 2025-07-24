Live
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
- Widespread pension fraud uncovered, digital land records scrutiny begins
- Social media-fuelled protest escalates into public scuffle
AKNU V-C honoured with Dr Subbakrishna Award
Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof S Prasanna Sree has been conferred the prestigious Dr R Subbakrishna...
Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof S Prasanna Sree has been conferred the prestigious Dr R Subbakrishna Memorial Best Community Linguist Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the development of tribal languages and scripts in India. The award was presented virtually on Wednesday during a meeting held at the university’s video conference hall.
It was conferred as part of the International Conference on Population Education heldin Imphal (North), Manipur. The event was jointly organised by the Directorate of Regional Indian Languages and Research (DRILR), Manipur International University, and Apumba Irei Pakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS).
Prof Prasanna was lauded for her remarkable efforts in the preservation and revitalisation of endangered tribal languages, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and across India. University authorities, teaching, and non-teaching staff congratulated the Vice-Chancellor for bringing national recognition to AKNU and for her dedicated work in uplifting marginalised language communities.