  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AKNU V-C inaugurates cricket tournament

AKNU V-C inaugurates cricket tournament
x
Highlights

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Adikavi Nannaya University’s Women’s Cell organised a cricket tournament, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Prasannashree on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Adikavi Nannaya University’s Women’s Cell organised a cricket tournament, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Prasannashree on Saturday. The V-C extended her best wishes to the players and symbolically launched the tournament by taking the first batting turn. Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted that various sports competitions were being conducted for university staff and students in celebration of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

Events such as cricket, throwball, badminton, chess and musical chairs have been organised. Additionally, cultural programmes, including dance, singing, skits and a fashion show are planned along with special activities such as elocution, video presentations, painting and a ‘Waste to Wealth’ contest. Emphasising the importance of sports for both physical and mental well-being, the V-C commended the university’s physical education faculty for efficiently organising the events. The programme was attended by Registrar Acharya G Sudhakar, Women’s cell coordinator Prof Uma Maheshwari Devi and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick