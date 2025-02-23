AKNU V-C inaugurates cricket tournament

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Adikavi Nannaya University’s Women’s Cell organised a cricket tournament, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Prasannashree on Saturday. The V-C extended her best wishes to the players and symbolically launched the tournament by taking the first batting turn. Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted that various sports competitions were being conducted for university staff and students in celebration of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

Events such as cricket, throwball, badminton, chess and musical chairs have been organised. Additionally, cultural programmes, including dance, singing, skits and a fashion show are planned along with special activities such as elocution, video presentations, painting and a ‘Waste to Wealth’ contest. Emphasising the importance of sports for both physical and mental well-being, the V-C commended the university’s physical education faculty for efficiently organising the events. The programme was attended by Registrar Acharya G Sudhakar, Women’s cell coordinator Prof Uma Maheshwari Devi and others.