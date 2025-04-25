  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AKRUTI Kendra aspires inclusive technological growth

AKRUTI Kendra aspires inclusive technological growth
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing technology transfer for societal benefit, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) signed a...

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing technology transfer for societal benefit, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the GITAM Technology Enabling Centre (GTEC) in Visakhapatnam here on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to establish an AKRUTI Kendra on the campus which will serve as a platform for technology translation and commercialisation, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local industries.

The AKRUTI programme, a flagship initiative by DAE-BARC, focuses on deploying advanced atomic research technologies for societal applications, particularly in rural and urban development.

The MoU was exchanged between institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division in the presence of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Errol D’Souza, BARC Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division AKRUTI Group Leader Bharati A Bhalera, among others.

The newly-established kendra at the institution will act as a catalyst in enabling access to BARC-developed technologies, fostering innovation and bridging the gap between research and industry needs.

This strategic partnership underscores the shared commitment of BARC and the institution to promote inclusive technological growth and create sustainable solutions for national development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick