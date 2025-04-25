AKRUTI Kendra aspires inclusive technological growth

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing technology transfer for societal benefit, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the GITAM Technology Enabling Centre (GTEC) in Visakhapatnam here on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to establish an AKRUTI Kendra on the campus which will serve as a platform for technology translation and commercialisation, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local industries.

The AKRUTI programme, a flagship initiative by DAE-BARC, focuses on deploying advanced atomic research technologies for societal applications, particularly in rural and urban development.

The MoU was exchanged between institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division in the presence of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Errol D’Souza, BARC Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division AKRUTI Group Leader Bharati A Bhalera, among others.

The newly-established kendra at the institution will act as a catalyst in enabling access to BARC-developed technologies, fostering innovation and bridging the gap between research and industry needs.

This strategic partnership underscores the shared commitment of BARC and the institution to promote inclusive technological growth and create sustainable solutions for national development.