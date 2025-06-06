Alapati takes charge as AP Media Academy chairman

Vijayawada: Alapati Suresh Kumar assumed office as the chairman of C Raghavachari Media Academy at the Academy office in Revenue Colony here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his appointment as the Academy chairman. Kumar stated that he would prioritise improving journalistic standards. He opined that this decision is crucial due to the expansion and complexity of media.

Emphasising that this is one of the primary functions of the Media Academy, he noted the necessity of regulating “social media” when required, even if it falls outside the direct purview of the Media Academy, as it is integral to ensuring accurate information dissemination.

Earlier, Srinivas Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Press Academy, advised Suresh Kumar, upon his assumption of office, to work for the welfare of journalists.

Leaders from APUWJ, APWJF, and other journalist associations, along with IJU national secretary D Somasundar, Hindu resident editor Reddappa, Additional PS to Minister for Information Dr Anita, Additional Director of Information Department L Swarnalatha, Joint Director P Kiran Kumar, and retired Additional Director Dasari Srinivas honored Suresh Kumar with bouquets upon his assumption of office as the chairman of C Raghavachari Media Academy.

Media Academy Secretary Maniram welcomed the new chairman, noting that A Suresh Kumar has provided distinguished services in journalism for four decades.

On this occasion, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad felicitated chairman Suresh Kumar with a shawl.