ALC alumna reaches for life in outer space

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Department of Physics in collaboration with Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) conducted a lecture by Annie Sattenapalli, who is making remarkable strides in astrophysics research and moving toward advanced studies in astrobiology abroad.

A Master’s graduate from IIT Indore, Sattenapalli has conducted extensive research on pulsars — “dead stars” that emit beams like cosmic lighthouses — using cutting-edge telescopes such as uGMRT and MWA in collaboration with Curtin University, Australia.

She shared with the audience how this work inspired her to explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. Her next chapter will be at the University of Edinburgh, UK, where she plans to blend astrophysics and biophysics in the emerging field of astrobiology.

She also highlighted the growing demand for experts in space-related fields as space tourism and interplanetary travel expand.

Sattenapalli credited Andhra Loyola College for laying the foundation of her scientific journey and encouraged students to stay curious, self-motivated and passionate about research to achieve success.

The event was graced by Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, President of IAPT AP Chapter; Dr Tummala Srikumar, Head of the Department of Physics; Dr PVS Sairam, IQAC Coordinator; and Rev Fr Dr YT Prabhu, Treasurer of ALC, who honoured Sattenapalli for her achievements.