ALC cadet crowned best rider of India

Vijayawada: AndhraLoyola College (ALC) has added a glorious chapter to its history as Cadet Durigampudi Vijayalakshmi of the NCC 3(A) R&V Wing emerged as the ‘Best Rider – Girls, Republic Day 2026’ at the Republic Day Parade held in New Delhi.

Participating in the highly competitive national-level equestrian events conducted during Republic Day Camp, Vijaya Lakshmi delivered an exceptional performance, winning gold medal in show jumping, silver medal in fault & out game and bronze medal in dressage. In a rare and distinguished honour, she secured the highest overall points among girl cadets across India and was adjudged the ‘Best Rider – Girls, Republic Day 2026’. The medals and recognition were officially confirmed by the directorate general of NCC, New Delhi.

Her achievement received further acclaim when she was felicitated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. She was also honoured by Air Commodore Narasingh Sailani, Deputy Director General, NCC Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, in recognition of her dedication and excellence.

Beyond her remarkable NCC accomplishments, Vijaya Lakshmi is known for maintaining strong academic performance. She aspires to clear the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and serve the nation as an Officer in Defence Services, reflecting her commitment to discipline, leadership, and patriotism. On the occasion, Fr Dr S Melchior, principal of Andhra Loyola College; Lt Col Thirtha Prasad, Commanding Officer, NCC 3(A) R&V Wing; Amurtha Rao, Caretaker of ALC NCC R&V Wing; Unit PI staff, faculty members, and students congratulated her for bringing national recognition to the institution.

In an emotional note of gratitude, Vijaya Lakshmi thanked her horse ‘Tara’ and her trainer Babu Rao for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the competitions.