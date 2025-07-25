ALC celebrates Income Tax Day

Vijayawada: Commemorating Income Tax Day, Andhra Loyola College on Thursday hosted an insightful guest lecture on Income Tax, aimed at enhancing financial literacy among its students. The session was led by Assistant Director of Income Tax Dommeti Sridhar providing students with essential up-to-date financial knowledge directly from the Income Tax Department. The event also featured Manohar, an IIT Graduate, who emphasised that paying taxes is a civic duty akin to building one’s family, underscoring its foundational role in national development.

Vijay, an alumnus of Andhra Loyola College (ALC), highlighted the simplicity of online tax portals and the stability of current tax policies, encouraging seamless compliance. The overall objective of the session was to foster a “Together for a Strong Nation” spirit among the youth. Discussions covered practical aspects of taxation, including popular tax deductions under Section 80C, the convenience of online taxpayer services, and the crucial link between Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) taxation and innovation. This comprehensive session empowered students with real-world knowledge vital for both personal financial management and active participation in nation-building.

Approximately 200 students from the Commerce and BBA departments actively participated in the programme, demonstrating a keen interest in understanding their future financial responsibilities. Certificates were distributed to the prize winners as part of the celebration. Fr Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal II year, Dr L Subha, Dean of Student Activities, Nirmala Rani, Head of the Department of Commerce and Durga Pavani, Head of the Department of Business Administration also participated.