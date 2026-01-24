Govt hosts mega parent-teacher meeting across 430 junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Department of Intermediate Education successfully conducted its second Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Friday across 430 Government Junior Colleges. More than 50,000 parents participated in the event to review academic progress, monitor attendance, and discuss student readiness for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled for February.

During the meetings, principals detailed significant reforms and infrastructure developments implemented over the past two years. The state government has sanctioned Rs 56.16 crore for essential college repairs, whitewashing, and the installation of green boards. An additional Rs 10.25 crore was allocated for renovations, while Rs 49.63 crore was approved for the construction of new toilets, classrooms, and buildings across 300 colleges. To bolster practical and physical education, each college received Rs 50,000 for science laboratory equipment and Rs 10,000 for sports materials, with further funding provided to institutions with higher student enrolments.

To modernise the learning environment, all government junior colleges have been equipped with Interactive Flat Panels, digital projectors, internet connectivity, and Zoom facilities. A major academic highlight is the introduction of free online coaching for competitive examinations including JEE, NEET, and CLAT, delivered in collaboration with Physics Wallah and Khan Academy.

Student welfare and safety have also seen a significant upgrade with the installation of CCTV cameras and fire safety systems. To support mental health, the government launched the TELEMANAS helpline (14416) and the HELP program, which focuses on meditation, life skills, and emotional resilience. To foster a sense of community and pride, colleges have introduced Walls of Fame to honour successful alumni and celebrate outstanding students and parents.

Parents expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for prioritising the education sector and appreciated the government’s participatory approach. Krishna Aditya, the Director of Intermediate Education, congratulated principals and lecturers on the successful execution of the Mega PTM, reiterating the state’s commitment to academic excellence and student welfare.