ALC hosts Krishna varsity intercollegiate boxing tourney

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College successfully organised the Krishna University Intercollegiate Boxing Tournament-cum-Selection Trials-2024-25 for men and women here on Friday. Students representing various colleges competed in multiple weight categories.

Dr K Sujatha, Physical Director of Andhra Loyola College said in a statement here on Friday that KBN College emerged as the overall top performer, securing seven gold medals and one silver medal.

PB Siddhartha College followed with five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Andhra Loyola College (ALC) earned two gold, nine silver and three bronze medals. SRR & CVR College achieved three gold and one bronze medal, while Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Vikas College and Satavahana College each clinched one gold medal.

All the top-performing athletes were selected to represent Krishna University in the prestigious All India Inter-University Boxing Men and Women Tournament, scheduled to be held at Gurukasi University in Punjab from December 18 to January 2. The winners were presented medals.

Fr Rayappa, Director of Kaladarshini, Ramya Chowdary, international boxer and member of the Olympic Association, Naveen Kumar, Physical Director of SRR & CVR College and Mahesh, Secretary of the NTR District Boxing Association were present.