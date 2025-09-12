ALIET hosts faculty exchange programme

Vijayawada: The Department of Information Technology at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) organised a Faculty Exchange Programme for III and IV-year students on Thursday.

The sessions were conducted by Vineeth Khamra, M Sc (CS), and Vinay Vijay Dukale, M Sc (Mathematics), Assistant Professors from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce & Science, Mumbai.

Khamra delivered an engaging talk on ‘Life-Long Learning in AI’, emphasising the significance of continuous learning in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. He encouraged students to keep pace with advancements in artificial intelligence and related fields.

Dukale in his session on ‘Mathematical Transformation and Analysis’ explained how mathematical concepts play a vital role in addressing real-world computational, and analytical problems.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr S Emmanuel, Director of Examinations, ALIET. The distinguished resource persons were felicitated by Dr B Joji Reddy, Secretary & Director, ALIET, Dr Candy D’Cunha (IQAC Coordinator), and V Vidhya Sagar (HOD, IT).

Vineeth Khamra and Vinay Vijay Dukale, Assistant Professors at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce & Science, Mumbai, participating in the Faculty Exchange Programme at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on Thursday