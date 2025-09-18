ALIET hosts interactive session on innovation

Vijayawada: The Research & Development Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET), Vijayawada jointly organised an interactive session with Dr D Ravi Teja, Head of Incubation at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, on Wednesday.

Dr Ravi Teja, known for mentoring young innovators and supporting startups, shared his expertise on innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship. He emphasised the importance of creativity, problem-solving, and risk-taking in developing future technologies. Highlighting the pivotal role of incubation centres in shaping ideas into impactful solutions, he also presented real-world case studies and startup success stories that inspired students to explore unconventional paths.

Students from various engineering branches actively participated, asking thought-provoking questions and engaging in meaningful discussions. Many felt the session provided them with practical exposure and motivation beyond regular classroom learning.

ALIET Director and Secretary Dr B Joji Reddy, Dr VV Prabhakar Rao, Dr T Lakshmi Narayana, Rama Krishna and others were present.