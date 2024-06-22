Aligning body, mind and soul, enhancing wellness through yoga

Visakhapatnam : The importance of slowing down, taking deep breaths combined with practicing a set of asanas that align the body, mind and soul gets emphasised on the ‘International Day of Yoga’.

Celebrated on June 21, people from across sections came together to demonstrate asanas to enhance wellness and set an example for the next generation to integrate the ancient regimen into their daily routine.

As part of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations, officials from the district administration, AYUSH department and GVMC, among others, demonstrated yoga asanas at GVMC indoor stadium.

The session saw participation of GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan, Alliance MP M Sribharat, among several others.

Eastern Naval Command

After hosting a series of yoga awareness programmes, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) concluded its 11-day-long yoga campaign on Friday. The grand finale featured mass yoga events at various locations, including beaches, ships at sea, and ports both in India and abroad. Thousands of participants came together, showcasing unity and collective spirit. For the past 11 days, participants engaged in daily yoga sessions to enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being at various stations along the East Coast.

The campaign included inclusive yoga sessions, special workshops on mindfulness, meditation and advanced asanas, family and children’s sessions, health and wellness talks and drawing competitions for children.

Waltair Division

General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting health, peace and spirituality as Waltair Division observed the 10th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and participation across various locations.

The event saw a significant turnout of railway staff, officers and yoga enthusiasts who were engaged in sessions aimed at harnessing the benefits of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.



Under the guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, the event was attended by the railway officials. In Visakhapatnam, Waltair Division wing of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation hosted yoga sessions at the Rail Club. Led by Manjushree Prasad, president of ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation-Waltair, the programme saw participation of women officers, staff, sportspersons, and guides.



RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at Ukkunagaram Club of Visakhapatnam.



Suresh Chandra Pandey, director (Personnel) RINL, inaugurated the yoga session along with other directors and other officials of the plant.



Led by founder of Aum Free Yoga Centre Chilaka Venkata Ramesh, a massive yoga asana demonstration was held at Gadiraju Palace. A large number of people joined the demo at the venue as the founder of the centre guided them to exhibit their yoga skills.

A number of students came forward to spread the mats and perform yoga asanas. BVK High School, Durganagar, celebrated the day with a host of events. School correspondent BJM Ravi Kumar and director Bharateeya Vidya Kendram Buddha Lakshminarayana, among others attended.

The importance of practicing yoga was highlighted on the occasion. Students demonstrated asanas on the occasion. Principal of the school Mahalakshmi Vadrevu encouraged the students to practice regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration.

With an aim to raise awareness about the gift of yoga, an ancient regimen, Visakha Valley School marked the 10th International Yoga Day. Under the able guidance of Principal Dr Eshwari Prabhakar, the event emphasised the importance of yoga as a crucial tool for maintaining balance and responding to situations with right perspectives. The celebration featured a structured programme, including various asanas, spiritual prayers, speeches, and dance performances led by the school’s yoga teacher, Dr K V Ganga Rao.

Students and teachers of Classes VIII, IX and X from Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar participated in demonstrating asanas, including padmasana, vajrasana, gomukhasana, vrikshasana, trikonasana, veerabhadrasana and suryanamaskaram. Marking the occasion, quiz and essay writing competitions were organised for other students under the supervision of Principal of the school Chekuri Varalakshmi. The importance of yoga was highlighted by the yoga teacher B Prasanna Lakshmi.

A host of activities marked the day at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School as students from LKG to Class X demonstrated asanas. Students were encouraged to practice yoga on a daily basis to maintain a healthy and balanced life.