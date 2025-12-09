  1. Home
All arrangements in place for SARAS expo

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 8:16 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad has instructed the concerned officials to make all arrangements for the SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Exhibition – 2025.

Scheduled to be held from December 15 to 26 in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the Union Rural Development Ministry, the national-level platform aims to provide a marketing stage for DWCRA women and enhance their livelihood.

At a meeting held on Monday, the Collector informed that 250 stalls will be set up at the grounds displaying various types of products.

In a meeting held at the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday, the officials were instructed to ensure elaborate arrangements and make SARAS a grand success.

SARAS Exhibition 2025DWCRA womenRural artisansVisakhapatnam eventLivelihood promotion
