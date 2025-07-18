All eligible will receive pensions, assures MLA

Polepalli: As part of the „Intintiki Telugu Desam“ (TDP Door-to-Door) campaign marking one year of the alliance government’s rule under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu visited Polepalli village in Brahmasamudram mandal to interact directly with the people and understand their issues.

During the visit, the MLA assured that eligible beneficiaries would soon receive sanctioned pensions and housing under welfare schemes.

“There were no pensions or housing sanctions in the past five years. That situation has changed. Now, every eligible person will get their due,” he affirmed.

He urged people to approach the village secretariats, where officials are readily available to assist with applications. He also responded positively to a local request for the construction of a temple at the BC Colony, promising swift action.

Accompanied by party leaders and local residents, the MLA was welcomed warmly by villagers.

He offered floral tributes to statues of Bhakta Kanakadasa, Maharshi Valmiki and Dr B R Ambedkar before starting his outreach.

Amilineni emphasised that the door-to-door visits were aimed at understanding if welfare schemes like ‚ Talliki Vandhanam‘ and pensions were reaching households. He noted with satisfaction that in many families with four to five students, the mothers had indeed received benefits.

He also announced that under the „Annadata Sukhibhava“ scheme, financial support for farmers would be credited directly into their bank accounts this month. The MLA concluded by stating that such visits would continue across all villages to ensure effective governance and public engagement.