All-hands-on-deck review today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will chair a high-level review with State Ministers and senior officials on Monday, tightening oversight on Andhra Pradesh’s economic performance and administrative delivery as the government seeks to accelerate the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth.

The key areas under review include revenue mobilisation, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, public-private partnership (PPP) projects, investment facilitation, file clearances, and expansion of online public services, including WhatsApp-based governance. The meeting will bring together Ministers handling the portfolios concerned, all principal secretaries, and heads of departments, with district collectors participating virtually. Officials will make presentations on GSDP trends and achievements in light of the 10 guiding principles of the State’s Vision 2047 roadmap.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will conduct department-wise and district-wise assessments of performance, flagging delays in execution of various activities as well as works and issuing clear timelines for corrective action.

Emphasis will be placed on the functioning of the Revenue Department. Naidu is expected to review the distribution of Pattadar passbooks, progress of land surveys, grievance redressal mechanisms, registration services, and the rollout of Blockchain-based systems aimed at protecting citizens’ property records. Service delivery through the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) will also come under scrutiny.

The recently introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) scheme will be discussed in detail, with the Chief Minister likely to stress convergence with State programmes and faster on-ground implementation. According to officials, the review is intended to align departmental targets with the government’s broader economic strategy, remove procedural bottlenecks, and ensure that benefits reach citizens without delay. The exercise is part of a series of governance reviews aimed at putting Andhra Pradesh firmly on track to meet its GSDP growth objectives by 2026–27. After the meeting, the Chief Minister will travel to his native village, Naravaripalle, to participate in Sankranthi festivities.