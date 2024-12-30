All India Federation Cup Carrom tourney from Jan 5 in Nellore

Vijayawada : The Andhra State Carrom Association (ASCA) in collaboration with SPSR Nellore District Carrom Association is hosting 29th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament-2025 from January 5 to 8. The Nellore Club in the city will be the arena for the prestigious tournament in which the top seeds will vie with one each other.

Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, senior vice-president of All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and also president of ASCA, SK Abdul Jaleel, general secretary of Andhra State Carrom Association said here on Sunday that the significant event is being conducted under the aegis of the All India Carrom Federation.

Teams from 25 states and 10 institutions have been invited with each team consisting of four men and four women players, along with their respective managers and coaches.

The top seeds K Srinivas from Telangana and Rashmi Kumari from New Delhi, both represent Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), are going to participate.

K Srinivas, reigning World Champion, will compete alongside M Khazima from Tamil Nadu, who recently clinched the women’s singles title at the 6th Carrom World Cup in the USA.

From Andhra Pradesh, top seeds Ch Janardhan Reddy (men) and MSK Harika (women) are going to participate.

The tournament will comprise four events: Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, and Wom-en’s Doubles, the organisers said.

All events will follow the knockout format. As a ranking tournament of the AICF, the points earned here are crucial for the selection of the Indian national team, contributing significantly alongside other ranking tournaments.

Arrangements are being made by the host Nellore Club, promising an unforgettable event. Participants from various states will receive free boarding and lodging facilities.

Josef Meyer, president of the International Carrom Federation, will be in attendance. Key matches will be streamed live by SYNCO, the equipment manufacturer.