All India Nau Sainik Camp from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The All India Nau Sainik Camp - 2022 (AINSC-22) of the NCC will be conducted under the aegis of the NCC Directorate (AP and TS) from October 2 to 12 at the campus of the Navy Children School.

The camp is an annual feature and will be attended by Naval NCC boys and girls cadets from all over the nation. The platform provides an opportunity for the cadets to interact with one another and promotes 'esprit de corps' and national integration. The cadets of all naval NCC units of the country would train all year round to get selected for the camp.

The camp will have the participation of 408 senior division boys and 204 senior wing girl cadets from 17 NCC directorates from across the country and would compete against one another in the fields of boat pulling, ship-modelling, drill, semaphore, service subjects, seamanship practical and firing as part of the NCC ethos of inculcating a healthy competitive spirit among the cadets. Apart from individual prizes and team trophies in all events, the cadets would compete in all the disciplines so that they can carry home the overall best directorate trophy.

Apart from competitions, the cadets would participate in various personality development capsules. They would visit ships, submarines, and establishments in Visakhapatnam followed by an educational tour of INS Kursura Submarine and TU 142 Aircraft Museums.

The opening ceremony of the camp is scheduled on October 3 at 9.15 am and Commodore Arvind Nagar, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Visakhapatnam will be the Camp Commandant.