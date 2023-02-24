All is not well between BJP-JSP?

Vijayawada: Has the relationship between state BJP and Jana Sena come to an end? If the developments within the state party and the way the leaders have been making statements, it appears that state unit has decided to end the relationship with Jana Sena.

According to the former BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana who joined TDP on Thursday, in reply to a question said the state BJP in its executive meeting held at Bhimavaram passed a political resolution in which it did not mention the name of Jana Sena anywhere. It had only said that it will have alliance with like minded parties and people. He said within four walls the stand of state unit is no alliance with Jana Sena but outside, they continue to claim that Jana Sena was their ally.

He said that they had even branded him as agent of Naidu when he supported Amravati as the state capital. He said the situation within the state unit is disturbing and he had waited for one year with the hope that things would change but since that did not happen, he decided to come out of BJP.

Lakshmi Narayana said the YSRCP will use village volunteers to create obstruction during polls. Hence the opposition needs to be vigilant and gear up to meet their challenges.

Necessary strategies should be work out, he said. The future of Andhra Pradesh depends on future of Amravati and there is a need to ensure that Amravati should continue as the state capital, he added.