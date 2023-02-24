All parties demand site for Zion School for the Blind

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Leaders of all parties warned the government that they will not tolerate shifting of Zion School for the Blind without showing an alternative site. The members of All India Disability Rights Forum have staged a protest here on Thursday.

Addressing the protestors, former MLC Adireddy Apparao said that it is not right to throw blind students on the street in the name of building a medical college.

Jana Sena Party district president Kandula Durgesh warned that the government has to face strong resistance if it wants to evacuate the blind students. TDP leader Kashi Naveen Kumar demanded school building for Zion Blind School.

CPM leader T Arun asked the officials to show humanity while Congress leader Boda Venkat said that it is not appropriate for the government, which is allocating sites worth crores of rupees to the offices of YSRCP, to treat blind people ruthlessly.

Marukurthi Ravi Yadav, D Gangadhar, K Syamala, Akula Vijaya Bharathi, K Prabhudas, Sheikh Madina Saheb and others participated in the protest.