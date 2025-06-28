All REsources to be utilised to develop district: Atchanna

Parvathipuram: Andhra Pradesh minister K Atchannaidu emphasised the need to utilize all available resources to drive development in Parvathipuram Manyam district during the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme held on Friday. The district was the first in the state to conduct this initiative, marking a significant step toward progress.

Addressing the gathering, Atchannaidu noted that the state faced multiple crises over the past five years, with collapsed systems and a weakened financial status. He highlighted that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth was 15 per cent between 2014-19 and 12.94 per cent in 2023-24, but only 8-9 per cent in the last five years. In contrast, Parvathipuram Manyam achieved an impressive 16.90 per cent GSDP growth in 2024-25, despite having only 50 per cent of its employee strength.

The minister stated that the state government has stabilised over the past year, moving from a critical state to recovery. Key initiatives include the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, benefiting 65 lakh people with an annual expenditure of Rs. 34,000 crore, the reopening of Anna Canteens, and cylinder distribution under the Deepam scheme. Under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, Rs 8,700 crore was deposited into the accounts of 67 lakh mothers, a historic achievement.

Atchannaidu outlined plans for economic growth, including establishing food processing units through public-private partnerships. He also addressed long-pending issues like Janjhavathi and Kotia, promising resolution.

The state has sanctioned medical colleges under a public-private partnership model and aims to resolve revenue grievances within a year. The minister highlighted the district’s potential for tourism development and instructed forest officials to support related initiatives.

Women, child, and tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani noted significant developmental works undertaken in the past year. District collector A Shyam Prasad presented a detailed report on achievements and future targets. The meeting resolved that no employee transfers would occur without replacements.

As part of the programme, Atchannaidu distributed seeds to farmers, electric stoves and utensils to Anganwadi centers, and solar power equipment, reinforcing the government’s commitment to grassroots development.