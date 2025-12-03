All set for 3-day Udbhav’ tribal student fest from today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been completed for ‘Udbhav-2025’, the first-ever national-level cultural festival of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to be hosted in Andhra Pradesh. The three-day event, aimed at showcasing the talents and cultural heritage of tribal students from across India, will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at KL University, Amaravati.

The Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram will attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. Union and state ministers, senior officials and public representatives are also expected to participate. The festival will feature competitions conducted across 35 categories, highlighting tribal arts, traditions, music, dance, and literature. Twelve stages have been set up to host events ranging from drama, vocal and instrumental music, folk and devotional songs to quiz competitions and traditional tribal dance forms.

This edition marks the 6th National EMRS Cultural Festival and is being organised in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. Over 1,800 students from more than 22 states have arrived to take part, along with 110 selected students from 28 EMRS institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Participants from Classes 6 to 12 will compete from December 3 to 5, making it one of the largest gatherings of tribal student talent in the country.

The festival aims to provide a national platform to nurture and promote the creativity of children from tribal communities.

The inaugural programme includes welcoming dignitaries, an inaugural song, and addresses by the Secretary and Commissioner of Tribal Welfare and the State Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani. Jual Oram will deliver the keynote address, followed by felicitation of guests and cultural performances.

The mascot of Udbhav-2025, ‘Krish’ the Blackbuck (Krishna Jinka ) — the state animal of Andhra Pradesh — symbolises the vibrancy of tribal culture. The valedictory ceremony will be held on Friday at 5 pm, where winners will be honoured.