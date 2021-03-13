X
All set for AP municipal elections 2021 results tomorrow

AP Municipal Elections Results 2021: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of Andhra Pradesh municipal elections tomorrow.

AP Municipal Elections Results 2021: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of Andhra Pradesh municipal elections tomorrow. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at 11 corporations and 70 municipalities. However, the counting of votes in Chilakaluripet and Eluru has come to a halt with the high court orders.

The result in these two areas will be put on hold until the final verdict.

A total of 4,026 tables were arranged for the counting of votes including 2204 tables in corporations and 1,822 tables in municipalities. Around 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities and 5,195 staff were deployed.

The police imposed section 144 at the counting centres besides deploying 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables and 1,134 others.

