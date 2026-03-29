All set for CM's Tirupati visit

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidayalam (SPMVV) on March 30 for the P-4 programme.

Collector Dr Venkateswar held a review meeting with SP Subbarayudu, DRO Narasimhulu, Additional SP Ravimanocharachari, Deputy Collector Geethanjali, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Tirupati RDO Rammohan here on Saturday.

The Collector said officials assigned duties must carry them out on time without delays. This follows the CM's programme at Naidupeta TIDCO houses. "Make all visit arrangements airtight," he stressed.

SP Subba Rayudu instructed police to ensure tight security and bandobust, with no negligence.

After the meeting, the Collector, SP, Municipal Commissioner Mourya, and other officials inspected arrangements at SPMVV's Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium for the P-4 event.

The Collector also noted that AP Governor Abdul Nazeer will attend the 13th convocation at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University on March 30. He urged perfect preparations for the Governor's visit too.