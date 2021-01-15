All set for covid vaccination program tomorrow in AP, YS Jagan to inspect the process

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect the covid vaccine process tomorrow (Saturday) at GGH. The CM will arrive at GGH at 11.30 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also watch the vaccination process on live tomorrow.

The vaccination process will begin on Saturday at 332 centres across Andhra Pradesh. In the first instalment, 3.83 lakh medical personnel in the state will be vaccinated. Krishna District Collector Imtiaz inspected the arrangements for covid vaccination at Vijayawada Government Hospital.

Prime Minister Modi and CM YS Jagan will watch the vaccination process live in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak to medical staff and officials.