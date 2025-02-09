All set for Deworming Day tomorrow

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government made arrangements for conducting the Deworming Day on February 10, as part of which Albendazole tablets will be administered to 1.12 crore children across the state. Deworming Day is observed in the state to mark National Deworming Day (NDD), spearheaded by the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India.

The initiative aims to reduce Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH) infections in children aged 1-19 years by administering the Albendazole 400 mg chewable tablet bi-annually, once in every six months at Anganwadi Centres and government, private educational institutions in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, the current prevalence of STH is 34 per cent and the goal is to address this public health concern effectively. In this connection, commissioner of health and family welfare G Veerapandian IAS released posters on NDD on Saturday in APIIC, Mangalagiri.

Deworming has many health benefits for the children. It Improves immunity, increases nutritional uptake, controls anaemia, reduces worm infection in the community, enhances concentration and attendance in schools and Anganwadis, improves work potential and livelihood opportunities, universally recognized as a safe and cost-effective treatment.

The state government launched this programme in 2016 and is set to implement the 16th round of the Anganwadi and school/college-based NDD on February 10, followed by a Mop-Up Day (MUD) on February 17, across all districts.

Targeted Children for NDD (February 2025) are 1,12,95,092.

As per the programme, Albendazole tablets will be administered by Anganwadi workers and teachers and MPDOs/MDOs will facilitate the distribution of drugs to ANMs.

ANMs will ensure the distribution of drugs, IEC materials, and reporting forms to Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions. ASHAs will prepare a list of unregistered children (1-5 years) and out-of-school children (6-19 years) and mobilise them to Anganwadi centres for deworming.

State health department issued orders that Albendazole should be administered using clean spoons or hands and children aged 3-19 years should chew the tablet properly and Albendazole should only be administered by Anganwadi workers and teachers.