All set for hearing of verdict in Naidu's petitions in various courts on Monday

Monday is set to be a crucial day for TDP Chief Chandrababu as the Supreme Court, High Court, and Vijayawada ACB Court will be hearing and giving judgements on his petitions.

The judgments on his petitions in the High Court regarding anticipatory bail in the Angallu and Inner Ring Road alignment change case, as well as in the AP Fiber Grid case, will be delivered. The judge had adjourned the verdict to Monday after the completion of arguments on Friday.

In addition, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the special leave petition filed by Chandrababu in the skill development case. The Vijayawada ACB Court will also pronounce its judgment on bail and custody petitions related to the Chandrababu Skill case. Arguments on these petitions have already been completed.