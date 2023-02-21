All set for 'Kailasagiri Pradakshina' in Kalahasti

Tirupati: Kailasagiri Pradakshina or 'Kondachuttu utsavam' is one of the famous rituals performed during the 13-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti. Devotees believe that it is as important as the Giri Pradakshina of Sri Arunachaleswara Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The Pradakshina will be held from 7.15 am on Wednesday when devotees trek around the hillock covering a distance of 25 km. During the Giri Pradakshina, devotees will be walking through several villages en route to the Kailasagiri hillock.

At each village, the procession will stop, and villagers offer prayers to the deities. The utsava idols Somaskanda Murthy and his consort will be taken in a procession all through the route by priests and temple authorities. Bhajan troops and other cultural attractions will accompany the devotees who trekked the hillock with devotional spirit. The chantings of "Om Namah Shivaya" will reverberate during the procession.

According to the temple priests, several Rishis and gods will be moving around the Kailasagiri blessing them.

Temple management conducts Giri Pradakshina twice every year once during Makara Sankranti and Maha Shivaratri celebrations after the Kalyanotsavam.



The temple management has made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of Giri Pradakshina. They have already completed laying of cement road for about 15 km while the remaining road has been made ready with the dumping of gravel. About Rs 16.50 crore funds were sanctioned for the works. Temple Trust Board Chairman A Taraka Srinivasulu said about one lakh devotees are likely to take part in the Giri Pradakshina.