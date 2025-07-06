All set for Mega Parent-Teacher Meet on July 10

Tirupati: The State government has decided to conduct parent teacher meeting this year also to foster better understanding between students, parents and teachers.

The mega ‘Parent Teacher Meeting’ will be held in this direction on July 10 across the district. Speaking to the media on Saturday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that this event follows last year’s successful meet organised by the State Education department.

At the district level, the programme will be conducted under the supervision of the in-charge Minister Angani Satya Prasad. The event will see widespread participation from elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZPTC, MPTC members, MPPs, and Sarpanches.

The programme will be simultaneously held in all government and private schools, government and private junior colleges, and intermediate colleges across the district.

Dr Venkateswar said that the meet was aimed at building mutual understanding among students, teachers and parents. “It will be conducted in a festive environment with a focus on holistic educational development,” he said. The event will start at 9 am and continue until lunch, where parents, students, and public representatives will participate in a community meal.

Feedback on the mid-day meal will also be collected from parents, and a special menu has already been finalised for the day.

As part of the event, Holistic Progress Reports of students will be handed over to their parents. ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishna kits’ have already been distributed to students in the district.

Children participating in the event will wear government-issued uniforms, and the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ amount has already been deposited into mothers’ accounts.

For those with Aadhaar-related technical issues, the district will ensure the pending amounts are credited within 2-3 weeks, provided the Aadhaar details are updated by July 10.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Par’, the event will also include a tree plantation drive, where students will plant a sapling in the name of their mother.

The social forestry and education departments will ensure adequate sapling supply to all schools.

Private school managements are also being engaged to ensure their participation.

In case of space constraints, schools are encouraged to collaborate and hold the programme jointly at a common venue.

The Collector noted that the health department will inform parents about students’ health status as part of the programme.

The meeting was attended by RIO Rajasekhar, Samagra Siksha Superintendent Suresh and other officials.