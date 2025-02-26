All set for MLC election polling tomorrow

Guntur: Guntur district collector, Guntur and Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi said all the arrangements have been made to conduct the polling on February 27.

Addressing the media at the collectorate along with district revenue officer NSK Khaja Vali on Tuesday, she said MLC elections polling will be conducted from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Voters must bring Aadhaar, driving license, employee identity cards, ID cards issued by the government to exercise their franchise. She said as many as 25 candidates are contesting in the election and cell phones.

Electronic gadgets will not be allowed into the polling booths. She directed the candidates to strictly follow the election code of conduct. She warned that if the candidates violated the code of conduct, stern action will be taken against them. She said the election campaign ended by Tuesday evening and added that liquor shops will be closed on the polling day.

She said 3,47,116 voters will exercise their franchise in the MLC election and 483 polling centres were set up for polling.

She said the polling process will be photographed. Polling material will be distributed from Wednesday in the concerned districts. If the voters will have problems, they should contact the control room: 0863-2241029.